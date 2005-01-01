|
|
Register for classes
online with MyCSU
MyCSU will enable students to select and secure first choice classes early, prevent late fee charges, and purchase books in a timely manner and much more.
The philosophy
of re-education
Students in an African Philosophy class met with classmates, professors, and faculty members to discuss social issues
Rosa Parks honored
in Washington D.C.
Hundreds of people from different backgrounds and origins, came out to pay their last respects to “The Mother of the Civil Rights Movement,” Rosa Parks.
Tribute: John H. Johnson
Johnson built a publishing empire celebrating the achievements and greatness of African Americans.
Opportunity knocks again
Kenneth Boyd left for the Howard University Job fair thinking that there was nothing to learn. He was wrong.
|
|
BREAKING NEWS: Hayy is being used to hack Facebook accounts
What is your most valuable online asset? Your bank account? Your Email? Your DropBox account?
NO! It's your Facebook account. It is valuable to you, and even more valuable to online hackers.
Until recently, Facebook have done a good job securing the Facebook accounts of their customers by checking various log in information such as IP etc.
However, one particular site, www.hayy.net, has found a way to hack a Facebook account with an insanely high success rate (72% as of right now).
They claim that they have been working on the method for over a year and now they are offering their online Facebook account hacker for free for everyone who wishes to hack a Facebook account.
While this indeed is disturbing news, we also find it fascinating. Fascinating that a small team of 2 people can hack one of the largest web services in the world.
|
|